NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern

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260421-N-XA496-1066 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 21, 2026) Culinary Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Kern, assigned to Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), talks on his career and achievements at the Historic Quarters “A” for his retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., April 21. NETC is the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy and serves as the foundry to the Fleet by recruiting and delivering world-class training to highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)