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    Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier [Image 6 of 7]

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    Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier

    MORRISVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Pfc. Nathaniel E. DeTample Memorial Bridge was dedicated during a ceremony April 22, 2026, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. DeTample was killed in action on Aug. 9, 2005, in Bayji, Iraq. He was 19 years old. DeTample was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Brigade Combat Team. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 11:10
    Photo ID: 9635017
    VIRIN: 260422-Z-WW085-3033
    Resolution: 5157x3438
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MORRISVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier
    Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier
    Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier

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