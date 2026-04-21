Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier

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The Pfc. Nathaniel E. DeTample Memorial Bridge was dedicated during a ceremony April 22, 2026, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. DeTample was killed in action on Aug. 9, 2005, in Bayji, Iraq. He was 19 years old. DeTample was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Brigade Combat Team. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)