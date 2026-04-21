Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier

The Pfc. Nathaniel E. DeTample Memorial Bridge was dedicated during a ceremony April 22, 2026, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. DeTample was killed in action on Aug. 9, 2005, in Bayji, Iraq. He was 19 years old. DeTample was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Brigade Combat Team. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9635017
|VIRIN:
|260422-Z-WW085-3033
|Resolution:
|5157x3438
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|MORRISVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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