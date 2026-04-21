Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier

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Kim DeTample, mother of Pfc. Nathaniel DeTample, speaks at the dedication ceremony for the Pfc. Nathaniel E. DeTample Memorial Bridge April 22, 2026, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Nathaniel DeTample was killed in action on Aug. 9, 2005, in Bayji, Iraq. He was 19 years old. DeTample was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Brigade Combat Team. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)