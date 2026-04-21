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    Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier [Image 7 of 7]

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    Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier

    MORRISVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Kim DeTample, mother of Pfc. Nathaniel DeTample, speaks at the dedication ceremony for the Pfc. Nathaniel E. DeTample Memorial Bridge April 22, 2026, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Nathaniel DeTample was killed in action on Aug. 9, 2005, in Bayji, Iraq. He was 19 years old. DeTample was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Brigade Combat Team. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 11:10
    Photo ID: 9635012
    VIRIN: 260422-Z-WW085-3036
    Resolution: 5012x3341
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MORRISVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bridge dedicated to fallen Soldier [Image 7 of 7], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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