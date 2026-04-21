Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support

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The Fort Benning Garrison Command hosted an official ceremonial signing, April 20, 2026, for two intergovernmental support agreements (IGSA) with the City of Clarksville, Ga.; formalizing a partnership to enhance essential services at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Camp James E. Rudder, Fla., and Fort Benning, Ga.