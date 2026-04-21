Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support

The Fort Benning Garrison Command hosted an official ceremonial signing, April 20, 2026, for two intergovernmental support agreements (IGSA) with the City of Clarksville, Ga.; formalizing a partnership to enhance essential services at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Camp James E. Rudder, Fla., and Fort Benning, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9635014
|VIRIN:
|260420-D-LQ945-4718
|Resolution:
|4326x3245
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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