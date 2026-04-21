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    Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by William Brugge 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Benning Garrison Command hosted an official ceremonial signing, April 20, 2026, for two intergovernmental support agreements (IGSA) with the City of Clarksville, Ga.; formalizing a partnership to enhance essential services at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Camp James E. Rudder, Fla., and Fort Benning, Ga.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9635013
    VIRIN: 260420-D-LQ945-7017
    Resolution: 5184x2074
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support [Image 3 of 3], by William Brugge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support
    Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support
    Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support

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