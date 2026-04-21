Jennifer Prutch, a certified hand therapist, provides critical care to Marines and Sailors aboard MCAS Cherry Point. She helps restore function and prevent future injuries for the service member’s most mission-essential assets: their hands.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 09:49
|Photo ID:
|9634763
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-KJ310-5710
|Resolution:
|3347x2231
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|BEAUHARNOIS, QUEBEC, CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Keep the Warfighter’s Hands in the Fight: Jennifer Prutch [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Keep the Warfighter’s Hands in the Fight: Jennifer Prutch
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