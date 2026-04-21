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    I Keep the Warfighter’s Hands in the Fight: Jennifer Prutch [Image 1 of 2]

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    I Keep the Warfighter’s Hands in the Fight: Jennifer Prutch

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Jennifer Prutch, a certified hand therapist, provides critical care to Marines and Sailors aboard MCAS Cherry Point. She helps restore function and prevent future injuries for the service member’s most mission-essential assets: their hands.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:49
    Photo ID: 9634763
    VIRIN: 260422-O-KJ310-5710
    Resolution: 3347x2231
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: BEAUHARNOIS, QUEBEC, CA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, I Keep the Warfighter’s Hands in the Fight: Jennifer Prutch [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point, occupational therapy

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