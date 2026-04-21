I Keep the Warfighter’s Hands in the Fight: Jennifer Prutch

Date Taken: 04.22.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:49 Photo ID: 9634763 VIRIN: 260422-O-KJ310-5710 Resolution: 3347x2231 Size: 1.58 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: BEAUHARNOIS, QUEBEC, CA

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