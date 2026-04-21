I Keep the Warfighter’s Hands in the Fight: Jennifer Prutch

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Jennifer Prutch, a certified hand therapist, provides critical care to Marines and Sailors aboard MCAS Cherry Point. She helps restore function and prevent future injuries for the service member’s most mission-essential assets: their hands. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Jennifer Prutch, a certified hand therapist, provides critical care to Marines and...... read more read more

An Occupational Therapist serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point keeps Marines and Sailors mission ready by providing care for their most mission essential assets: their hands.

Jennifer Prutch, an occupational therapist and certified hand therapist at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, is a member of the facility’s physical therapy team and has been an integral part of the clinic’s holistic approach to return injured Marines and Sailors to their duties for over 16 years.

“Occupational therapy is a great profession and it is so positive to be able to help people overcome their pain, stiffness and weakness every day,” said Prutch, a native of Beauharnois, Quebec.

Prutch specializes in assisting patients who experience problems with their hands, commonly caused by overuse conditions such as tendonitis, carpal tunnel, or cubital tunnel syndrome. She uses a variety of practical techniques to provide care for her patients, focusing especially on proper warm-up and cool-down periods. Her efforts help a service member’s recovery from injury or surgery by restoring functional use of their hands and equipping them with exercises and care techniques to prevent future injuries.

While many occupational therapists treat basic hand problems, the extensive amount of additional education and experience required for Prutch’s certification places her at the forefront of care for active-duty members stationed at Cherry Point.