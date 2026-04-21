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    NAVSUP BSC | Earth Day Cleanup [Image 8 of 8]

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    NAVSUP BSC | Earth Day Cleanup

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260422-N-PX557-1284
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (April 22, 2026)
    Employees assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) participate in a base-wide Earth Day cleanup onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg, April 22. The cleanup provided an opportunity for military and civilian personnel to serve as environmental stewards by removing trash and debris across the base. NSA Mechanicsburg is an 806-acre complex located in Central Pennsylvania. It is home to more than 20 tenant commands and 150 buildings with 8.8 million square feet of space. NAVSUP BSC is a tenant command of NSA Mechanicsburg. It provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting, and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.
    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 07:10
    Photo ID: 9634590
    VIRIN: 260422-N-PX557-1284
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Earth Day Cleanup [Image 8 of 8], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

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