NAVSUP BSC | Earth Day Cleanup

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260422-N-PX557-1258

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(April 22, 2026)

Employees assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) participate in a base-wide Earth Day cleanup onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg, April 22. The cleanup provided an opportunity for military and civilian personnel to serve as environmental stewards by removing trash and debris across the base. NSA Mechanicsburg is an 806-acre complex located in Central Pennsylvania. It is home to more than 20 tenant commands and 150 buildings with 8.8 million square feet of space. NAVSUP BSC is a tenant command of NSA Mechanicsburg. It provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting, and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)