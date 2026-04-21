European Physical Security Officer Course, Motor Pool Security Operations.

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Aaron White, United States Army Europe - Africa physical security officer, highlights the security measures used on military vehicles to protect high value items at the Biedrusko training area in Powidz, Poland, April 22, 2026. The European Physical Security Officer (EURPSO) course is conducted by the U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Training Center and is designed to train U.S. Army Soldiers, DA civilians and our partner forces in planning and executing physical security measures to protect military installations in Europe and Africa. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)