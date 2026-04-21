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    European Physical Security Officer Course, Motor Pool Security Operations. [Image 1 of 3]

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    European Physical Security Officer Course, Motor Pool Security Operations.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Aaron White, United States Army Europe - Africa physical security officer, highlights the security features of the fencing used at the Biedrusko training area to V Corps Soldiers, Polish soldiers and DA (Department of the Army) civilians in Powidz, Poland, April 22, 2026. The European Physical Security Officer (EURPSO) course is conducted by the U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Training Center and is designed to train U.S. Army Soldiers, DA civilians and our partner forces in planning and executing physical security measures to protect military installations in Europe and Africa. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 05:24
    Photo ID: 9634487
    VIRIN: 260422-A-AB216-1050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, European Physical Security Officer Course, Motor Pool Security Operations. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    European Physical Security Officer Course, Motor Pool Security Operations.
    European Physical Security Officer Course, Motor Pool Security Operations.
    European Physical Security Officer Course, Motor Pool Security Operations.

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    motorpool
    Powidz
    VCORPS
    StongerTogether
    366thMPAD26
    EURPSO

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