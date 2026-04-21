U.S. Army Pfc. Taylor Green, an infantryman with 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, flies a Purpose-Built Attritable System drone at Vilseck, Germany, April 15, 2026. Soldiers worked alongside vendors to test new counter-unmanned aerial system (cUAS) technology for an upcoming exercise in Lithuania, Project Flytrap 5.0. Drones such as the Bumblebee and Purpose-Built Attritable Systems were used to test the new technology. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 05:06
|Photo ID:
|9634494
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-AE781-1480
|Resolution:
|6241x4161
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Hometown:
|RICE LAKE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0
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