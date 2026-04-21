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    2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0 [Image 3 of 5]

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    2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Philip Rush, the operations and training officer for 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, from Spokane, Washington, gives a safety brief for Soldiers and vendors at Vilseck, Germany, April 15, 2026. Soldiers worked alongside vendors to test new counter-unmanned aerial system (cUAS) technology for an upcoming exercise in Lithuania, Project Flytrap 5.0. Drones such as the Bumblebee and Purpose-Built Attritable Systems were used to test the new technology. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9634493
    VIRIN: 260415-A-AE781-1271
    Resolution: 4420x2947
    Size: 932.88 KB
    Location: VILSECK, DE
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0

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    V Corps
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    366thMPAD26
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