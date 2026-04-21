2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Philip Rush, the operations and training officer for 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, from Spokane, Washington, gives a safety brief for Soldiers and vendors at Vilseck, Germany, April 15, 2026. Soldiers worked alongside vendors to test new counter-unmanned aerial system (cUAS) technology for an upcoming exercise in Lithuania, Project Flytrap 5.0. Drones such as the Bumblebee and Purpose-Built Attritable Systems were used to test the new technology. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)