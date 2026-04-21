U.S. Army 1st Lt. Philip Rush, the operations and training officer for 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, from Spokane, Washington, gives a safety brief for Soldiers and vendors at Vilseck, Germany, April 15, 2026. Soldiers worked alongside vendors to test new counter-unmanned aerial system (cUAS) technology for an upcoming exercise in Lithuania, Project Flytrap 5.0. Drones such as the Bumblebee and Purpose-Built Attritable Systems were used to test the new technology. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9634493
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-AE781-1271
|Resolution:
|4420x2947
|Size:
|932.88 KB
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Hometown:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2d Cavalry Regiment prepares for Flytrap 5.0
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