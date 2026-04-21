(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Pipe Cutting [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Pipe Cutting

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gary Buckles 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Mariana Sixtos, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), uses a grinder to cut a pipe in the pipe shop aboard the Theodore Roosevelt, April 21, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 21:19
    Photo ID: 9634094
    VIRIN: 240421-N-XN798-1078
    Resolution: 5432x3621
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Pipe Cutting [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Gary Buckles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Hot Work
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Hot Work
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Pipe Cutting
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Pipe Cutting
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery