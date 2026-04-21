Maj. Gen. Michael R. Drowley, chief of staff of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provided remarks at the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March, and presented a ceremonial wreath in remembrance of the fallen service members, and the courage and sacrifice of those who endured the march. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9634074
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-GJ727-1497
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March
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