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    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March [Image 3 of 4]

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    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Maj. Gen. Michael R. Drowley, chief of staff of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, provided remarks at the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March, and presented a ceremonial wreath in remembrance of the fallen service members, and the courage and sacrifice of those who endured the march. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9634074
    VIRIN: 260422-A-GJ727-1497
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Bataan Death March

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