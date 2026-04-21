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    Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano [Image 4 of 4]

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    Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen tow a C-5M Super Galaxy on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2026. The aircraft was towed into position on the flight line for the Travis AFB Wings Over Solano air show and open house, taking place April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9633893
    VIRIN: 260421-F-QQ319-1183
    Resolution: 6928x3897
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano
    Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano
    Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano
    Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano

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