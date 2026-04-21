Travis AFB tows C-5 into position for Wings Over Solano

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U.S. Airmen connect tow bar to tires on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2026. The aircraft was towed into position for the Travis AFB Wings Over Solano air show and open house, taking place April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)