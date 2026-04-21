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    Nordhaus Affirms National Guard’s Critical Role in Senate Hearing [Image 2 of 3]

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    Nordhaus Affirms National Guard’s Critical Role in Senate Hearing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, joins reserve component chiefs to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense during a presidential review of the National Guard and reserve forces fiscal year 2027 budget in Washington, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9633675
    VIRIN: 260421-A-KB362-3800
    Resolution: 5707x3797
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nordhaus Affirms National Guard’s Critical Role in Senate Hearing [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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