Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, joins reserve component chiefs to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense during a presidential review of the National Guard and reserve forces fiscal year 2027 budget in Washington, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9633674
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-KB362-3326
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nordhaus Affirms National Guard’s Critical Role in Senate Hearing [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.