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    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness [Image 6 of 9]

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    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Drew Adams 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Chaplains and religious affairs specialists from across the Maneuver Center of Excellence competed in the inaugural Best Unit Ministry Team Competition April 16 – 17 on Fort Benning, Ga. The competition tested two-Soldier teams on physical stamina, weapon and vehicle proficiencies, and their ability to provide religious support while navigating tactical scenarios.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9633665
    VIRIN: 260417-A-JN425-3452
    Resolution: 4425x3319
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Drew Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness
    Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness

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