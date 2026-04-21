Inaugural postwide competition tests unit ministry teams’ combat readiness

Chaplains and religious affairs specialists from across the Maneuver Center of Excellence competed in the inaugural Best Unit Ministry Team Competition April 16 – 17 on Fort Benning, Ga. The competition tested two-Soldier teams on physical stamina, weapon and vehicle proficiencies, and their ability to provide religious support while navigating tactical scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:36
|Photo ID:
|9633659
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-JN425-9494
|Resolution:
|836x627
|Size:
|111.72 KB
|Location:
|US
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|1
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