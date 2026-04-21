24th MEU: Embassy Reinforcement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to quell a protest during an embassy reinforcement scenario as part of a MEU exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 14, 2026. This exercise sharpened the 24th MEU’s command and control capabilities, ensuring seamless communication and decisive action for our upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Walley)