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    24th MEU: Embassy Reinforcement [Image 9 of 12]

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    24th MEU: Embassy Reinforcement

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Walley 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jose Montenegroreyes, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to quell protest during an embassy reinforcement scenario as part of a MEU exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 14, 2026. This exercise sharpened the 24th MEU’s command and control capabilities, ensuring seamless communication and decisive action for our upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Walley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:43
    Photo ID: 9633636
    VIRIN: 260414-M-MS224-1440
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 24th MEU: Embassy Reinforcement [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Payton Walley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    24th MEU: Embassy Reinforcement
    24th MEU: Embassy Reinforcement
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