Nordhaus Presents TAPS Award

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Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, applauds alongside Sara Wilson during the 2026 Senator Ted Stevens Leadership Award presentation in Washington, D.C., Mar. 17, 2026. Wilson was recognized for her service and advocacy in support of Gold Star Families through the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)