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    Nordhaus Presents TAPS Award [Image 2 of 3]

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    Nordhaus Presents TAPS Award

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, presents the 2026 Senator Ted Stevens Leadership Award during the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Gala in Washington, D.C., Mar. 17, 2026. The award was presented to Sara Wilson in recognition of her advocacy and support for Gold Star Families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:25
    Photo ID: 9633491
    VIRIN: 260317-A-KB362-1002
    Resolution: 5875x3909
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nordhaus Presents TAPS Award [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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