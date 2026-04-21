Nordhaus Presents TAPS Award

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Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, presents the 2026 Senator Ted Stevens Leadership Award during the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Gala in Washington, D.C., Mar. 17, 2026. The award was presented to Sara Wilson in recognition of her advocacy and support for Gold Star Families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)