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    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack [Image 8 of 10]

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    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, breach a door during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2026. Marines participated in a MCCRE to be assessed on unit combat readiness and their ability to execute mission critical tasks in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:13
    Photo ID: 9633449
    VIRIN: 260421-M-FC877-1347
    Resolution: 5384x3591
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack
    2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack

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    TAGS

    combat engineers
    Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation
    LFAM
    USMCNews
    2nd CEB
    2nd Combat Engineer Battalion

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