2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack

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U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, breach a door during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2026. Marines participated in a MCCRE to be assessed on unit combat readiness and their ability to execute mission critical tasks in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)