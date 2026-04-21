U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, breach a door during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2026. Marines participated in a MCCRE to be assessed on unit combat readiness and their ability to execute mission critical tasks in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9633449
|VIRIN:
|260421-M-FC877-1347
|Resolution:
|5384x3591
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd CEB MCCRE: Live-Fire Platoon Attack [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.