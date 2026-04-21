Travis families gather for Family Fun Fest

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nardos Taylor, 60th Force Support Squadron food services section chief, stands with her son, Ashton, at the Family Fun Fest at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2026. The event featured games, raffles, a bounce house and refreshments, providing opportunities for military families to engage with base organizations and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)