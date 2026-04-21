U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nardos Taylor, 60th Force Support Squadron food services section chief, stands with her son, Ashton, at the Family Fun Fest at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2026. The event featured games, raffles, a bounce house and refreshments, providing opportunities for military families to engage with base organizations and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9633137
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-RX511-1003
|Resolution:
|7415x4634
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis families gather for Family Fun Fest [Image 4 of 4], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.