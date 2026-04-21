Benson Killingbeck, son of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Killingbeck, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader, selects a hot dog during the Family Fun Fest at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2026. The event, supported by more than 20 on- and off-base organizations, raised awareness for Month of the Military Child and other child-focused programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9633134
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-RX511-1000
|Resolution:
|5292x3308
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis families gather for Family Fun Fest [Image 4 of 4], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.