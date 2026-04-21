Travis families gather for Family Fun Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Benson Killingbeck, son of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Killingbeck, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader, selects a hot dog during the Family Fun Fest at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2026. The event, supported by more than 20 on- and off-base organizations, raised awareness for Month of the Military Child and other child-focused programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)