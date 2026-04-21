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    Travis families gather for Family Fun Fest [Image 1 of 4]

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    Travis families gather for Family Fun Fest

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Benson Killingbeck, son of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Killingbeck, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader, selects a hot dog during the Family Fun Fest at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 16, 2026. The event, supported by more than 20 on- and off-base organizations, raised awareness for Month of the Military Child and other child-focused programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:49
    Photo ID: 9633134
    VIRIN: 250415-F-RX511-1000
    Resolution: 5292x3308
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis families gather for Family Fun Fest [Image 4 of 4], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB
    USAF
    60AMW

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