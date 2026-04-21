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    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren [Image 6 of 6]

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    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Tierney Kunstmann 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    DAHLGREN, Va. (April 15, 2026) Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, participating in hands-on simulator training and learning about advanced surface combat systems. (Tierney Kunstmann/NSWCDD Photos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9633121
    VIRIN: 260415-N-AO864-1010
    Resolution: 8694x6318
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren [Image 6 of 6], by Tierney Kunstmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren
    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren
    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren
    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren
    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren
    Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren

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