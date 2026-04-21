DAHLGREN, Va. (April 15, 2026) Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, participating in hands-on simulator training and learning about advanced surface combat systems. (Tierney Kunstmann/NSWCDD Photos)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9633121
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-AO864-1010
|Resolution:
|8694x6318
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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