Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:46 Photo ID: 9633121 VIRIN: 260415-N-AO864-1010 Resolution: 8694x6318 Size: 6.34 MB Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Westlake High School JROTC cadets visit Surface Combat Systems Training Command AEGIS Training and Readiness Center at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren [Image 6 of 6], by Tierney Kunstmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.