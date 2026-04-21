USMC Stock Photos

Date Taken: 03.05.2026 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 12:20 Photo ID: 9632703 VIRIN: 260305-M-QU980-1760 Resolution: 3205x4808 Size: 1.88 MB Location: US

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