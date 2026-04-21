U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Chow poses for Stock Photo Collection Project in support of Marine Corps-wide messaging and training purposes.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9632692
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-QU980-1756
|Resolution:
|3276x4914
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC Stock Photos [Image 135 of 135], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.