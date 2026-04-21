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    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade [Image 6 of 9]

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    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District leadership, Fort Meade installation command team, USACE project management team, and community stakeholders break ground on Child Development Center Five at Fort Meade, Maryland, April 21, 2026. The $26 million facility will serve up to 232 children of military families between the ages of six weeks and five years. The modern childcare facility will feature developmental activity rooms, a full commercial kitchen, play areas, and comprehensive safety and security systems. Designed to meet LEED Silver sustainability standards. The facility is projected for completion in October 2027. (USACE photo by Jeremy Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9632281
    VIRIN: 260421-A-CT696-4770
    Resolution: 4167x2778
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade [Image 9 of 9], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade
    USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade

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    MilitaryFamilies
    FortMeade
    ChildDevelopmentCenter
    USACE
    MilitaryConstruction

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