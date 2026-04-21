USACE Baltimore District Breaks Ground on $26M Child Development Center at Fort Meade

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District leadership, Fort Meade installation command team, USACE project management team, and community stakeholders break ground on Child Development Center Five at Fort Meade, Maryland, April 21, 2026. The $26 million facility will serve up to 232 children of military families between the ages of six weeks and five years. The modern childcare facility will feature developmental activity rooms, a full commercial kitchen, play areas, and comprehensive safety and security systems. Designed to meet LEED Silver sustainability standards. The facility is projected for completion in October 2027. (USACE photo by Jeremy Todd)