Capt. Scott Wilbur visits USS Carl M. Levin

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U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Wilbur, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, center left, speaks with Sailors on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), April 21, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).