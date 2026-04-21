USS Carl M. Levin conducts routine operations

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U.S. Navy Seaman Kevin Moss, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), steers the ship while standing watch as helmsman on the bridge of Carl M. Levin, April 21, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).