153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hungarian Defense Forces OF-1 Máté Spisák, left, a doctor, and OR-5 Lilla Jelen, a nurse, both assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, treat a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The training enhances interoperability among multinational forces and strengthens KFOR’s ability to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)