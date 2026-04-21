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    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo [Image 3 of 6]

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    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo

    KOSOVO

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Hungarian Defense Forces OF-1 Máté Spisák, left, a doctor, and OR-5 Lilla Jelen, a nurse, both assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, treat a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The training enhances interoperability among multinational forces and strengthens KFOR’s ability to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 07:39
    Photo ID: 9631927
    VIRIN: 260403-Z-EG775-1066
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo
    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo
    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo
    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo
    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo
    153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo

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    RC-East
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    NATO
    Kosovo
    KFOR
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