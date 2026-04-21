Florida Army National Guard 1st Lt. Ethan Byrne, a medical officer with 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, verifies location data for an ambulance driver during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The training enhances interoperability among multinational forces and strengthens KFOR’s ability to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 07:39
|Photo ID:
|9631924
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-EG775-1015
|Resolution:
|5894x4480
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.