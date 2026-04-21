153rd Cavalry Squadron from RC-East conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise with NATO allies at Camp Novo Selo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard 1st Lt. Ethan Byrne, a medical officer with 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, verifies location data for an ambulance driver during a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The training enhances interoperability among multinational forces and strengthens KFOR’s ability to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)