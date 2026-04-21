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    U.S., Morocco integrate Link-16 capability during African Lion 26 planning event [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S., Morocco integrate Link-16 capability during African Lion 26 planning event

    MOROCCO

    02.02.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Babak Kermanshahi (second from right), a communications theater operations planner assigned to Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, U.S. Marine Corps. Maj. Kyle Repetti (far left), U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa operations officer, and members of the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco connect to a U.S. Link 16 network on using Moroccan computer equipment ahead of African Lion 2026 (AL26) at Agadir, Morocco, Feb. 3, 2026. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 30 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 07:25
    Photo ID: 9631907
    VIRIN: 250203-F-F3253-1001
    Resolution: 1336x923
    Size: 199.12 KB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Morocco integrate Link-16 capability during African Lion 26 planning event [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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