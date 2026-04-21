U.S., Morocco integrate Link-16 capability during African Lion 26 planning event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Babak Kermanshahi (second from right), a communications theater operations planner assigned to Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, U.S. Marine Corps. Maj. Kyle Repetti (far left), U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa operations officer, and members of the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco connect to a U.S. Link 16 network on using Moroccan computer equipment ahead of African Lion 2026 (AL26) at Agadir, Morocco, Feb. 3, 2026. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 30 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy photo)