Photo By 1st Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Babak Kermanshahi (right), a communications theater...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Babak Kermanshahi (right), a communications theater operations planner assigned to Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, and a member of the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco connect to a U.S. Link 16 network on using Moroccan computer equipment ahead of African Lion 2026 (AL26) at Agadir, Morocco, Feb. 3, 2026. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 30 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S., Morocco integrate Link-16 capability during African Lion 26 planning event Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa, with support from U.S. Marine Forces Africa, partnered with the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces to conduct the first interoperability test of secure encrypted communications and tactical datalinks with an African partner nation during the African Lion 2026 final planning event, Feb. 3.



Secure Link-16 datalink communications were demonstrated, and an encrypted ultra-high frequency voice connection was established between Moroccan and U.S. tactical terminals. Through these systems, text messaging and voice communication were enabled, allowing forces from both nations to communicate directly and securely during the event.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Babak Kermanshahi, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa theater operations planner, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kyle Repetti, and operations officer assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa tested Morocco’s ability to securely exchange real-time battlespace data across air, land, and maritime domains, strengthening coalition command and control.



“This effort tested Morocco’s ability to integrate into a coalition force through a highly survivable, encrypted, and jam-resistant tactical data link, bolstering cross-domain communications,” Repetti said. “Sharing real-time data across air, land, and sea improves situational awareness and coordination for commanders, planners and operators.”



“This integration shows how planning can translate directly into operational capability,” Kermanshahi said. “One of African Lion’s objectives is to drive integration and interoperability by implementing capabilities that improve readiness, and this effort directly supports that goal.”



U.S. Africa Command’s Command and Control Interoperability Board established the requirements in coordination with the command’s support for foreign military sales efforts and interoperability programs. Kermanshahi and Repetti worked with key agencies, including the U.S. Embassy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, U.S. European Command, Joint Interface Control Officers, and the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, to enable both capabilities.



“Looking forward, this isn’t just a one-time success. We are using the lessons we’ve learned as a foundation to build upon for African Lion 2027,” Kermanshahi said. “This integration is the key that will enable future planning and allow for real-time situational awareness, and enhance data sharing for more effective strategic, operational, and tactical planning with Morocco.”



African Lion is an annual exercise organized by U.S. Africa Command with U.S. support led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. The exercise strengthens the collective security capabilities of the United States, African nations, and global allies. Link-16’s successful integration reinforces the participants’ focus on partnership and interoperability, strengthening multinational readiness and ensuring forces can operate together in complex environments.