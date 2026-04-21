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    68th TMC Readiness Week [Image 2 of 9]

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    68th TMC Readiness Week

    GERMANY

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    From 13-17 APR 2026, the 68th Theater Medical Command Pioneers participated in Sled Dog Readiness week. Readiness week helps increase unit readiness, mission capabilities and always sustain deployment readiness. Some of the topics covered were EO, ASAP/URI and sponsorship along with completing the Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics (ANAM) test. A lot of great information was put out to all throughout the week. The week concluded with an Army AFT. Great job everyone! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.
    “CONSERVE POWER!”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 04:29
    Photo ID: 9631664
    VIRIN: 260413-A-JW006-2653
    Resolution: 2000x653
    Size: 410.29 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68th TMC Readiness Week [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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