68th TMC Readiness Week

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From 13-17 APR 2026, the 68th Theater Medical Command Pioneers participated in Sled Dog Readiness week. Readiness week helps increase unit readiness, mission capabilities and always sustain deployment readiness. Some of the topics covered were EO, ASAP/URI and sponsorship along with completing the Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics (ANAM) test. A lot of great information was put out to all throughout the week. The week concluded with an Army AFT. Great job everyone! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.

“CONSERVE POWER!”