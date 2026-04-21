U.S. Coast Guard opens Saipan waterway to daylight operations, all three CNMI port waterways now accessible

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U.S. Coast Guard crews aboard USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) deliver supplies, including water, in Saipan on April 22, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller)