U.S. Coast Guard opens Saipan waterway to daylight operations, all three CNMI port waterways now accessible

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U.S. Coast Guard divers from the Hawai’i-based regional diver locker work from USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) to reposition a buoy in Tinian on April 22, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Alesius)