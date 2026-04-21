Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid

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Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Rebecca Ackom, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), removes debris from the beachfront during a beach cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 20, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and embarked elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)