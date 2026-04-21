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    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid [Image 5 of 13]

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    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid

    YPAO BEACH, GUAM

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Sailor O'Rear 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Lt. Harold Garcia, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), rakes debris from a walkway during a beach cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 20, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and embarked elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9631545
    VIRIN: 260420-N-JB196-1067
    Resolution: 2801x4201
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: YPAO BEACH, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid [Image 13 of 13], by SR Sailor O'Rear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid
    Boxer ARG Sailors, Marines Provide Humanitarian Aid

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Blue-Green Integration
    Community Relations
    Humanitarian Aid

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