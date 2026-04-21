DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event

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U.S. Naval War College (NWC) President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker addresses graduates, faculty and leadership from the NWC and Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) at an alumni event co-hosted by the two institutions during the Navy League of the United States' Sea-Air-Space Expo in National Harbor, Maryland, on April 20, 2026. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)