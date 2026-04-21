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    DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event [Image 3 of 3]

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    DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig 

    U.S. Naval War College

    Kavinda Arthenayake, director of alumni relations at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), left, speaks to Cmdr. James Barker of the Royal Navy, center, and Commodore Dumindu Abeywickrama of the Sri Lanka Navy, right, at an alumni event co-hosted by the NWC and Naval Postgraduate School during the Navy League of the United States' Sea-Air-Space Expo in National Harbor, Maryland, on April 20, 2026. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9630790
    VIRIN: 260420-N-YS525-9540
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event
    DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event
    DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event

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