DARPA director addresses U.S. Naval War College, Naval Postgraduate School alumni and faculty at capital area event

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Kavinda Arthenayake, director of alumni relations at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), left, speaks to Cmdr. James Barker of the Royal Navy, center, and Commodore Dumindu Abeywickrama of the Sri Lanka Navy, right, at an alumni event co-hosted by the NWC and Naval Postgraduate School during the Navy League of the United States' Sea-Air-Space Expo in National Harbor, Maryland, on April 20, 2026. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)