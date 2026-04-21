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    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget [Image 14 of 19]

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    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza      

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst III and Joint Staff Director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessment U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen Steven P. Whitney conduct a press briefing on the President’s FY2027 budget proposal at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9630502
    VIRIN: 260421-D-PM193-1166
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget
    CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget

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    Budget
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    FY2027

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