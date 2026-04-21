CIO Hurst, Joint Staff J8 Conduct Press Briefing on FY2027 Budget

Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst III and Joint Staff Director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessment U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen Steven P. Whitney conduct a press briefing on the President’s FY2027 budget proposal at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9630494
|VIRIN:
|260421-D-BI507-2235
|Resolution:
|5995x3997
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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