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    From Water Dog to EOD: Sgt. Samuel Baty's Lateral Move to Mission Success [Image 2 of 2]

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    From Water Dog to EOD: Sgt. Samuel Baty's Lateral Move to Mission Success

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Morgan Burgess 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Baty, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2026. The EOD badge is the only badge awarded across all branches and is issued in three levels: basic, senior and master. Baty is a native of Napa, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9629877
    VIRIN: 260408-M-UN760-1004
    Resolution: 4222x6081
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From Water Dog to EOD: Sgt. Samuel Baty's Lateral Move to Mission Success [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From Water Dog to EOD: Sgt. Samuel Baty's Lateral Move to Mission Success
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