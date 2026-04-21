U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Baty, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2026. The EOD badge is the only badge awarded across all branches and is issued in three levels: basic, senior and master. Baty is a native of Napa, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9629877
|VIRIN:
|260408-M-UN760-1004
|Resolution:
|4222x6081
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Water Dog to EOD: Sgt. Samuel Baty's Lateral Move to Mission Success [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Water Dog to EOD: Sgt. Samuel Baty’s Lateral Move to Mission Success
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