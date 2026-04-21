From Water Dog to EOD: Sgt. Samuel Baty’s Lateral Move to Mission Success

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Baty, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2026. The EOD badge is the only badge awarded across all branches and is issued in three levels: basic, senior and master. Baty is a native of Napa, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)